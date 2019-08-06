Hollywood celebrities speak out for gun control in America
Following the mass shootings in the US, celebrities have taken to Twitter to demand gun control in the country.
In the wake of the harrowing mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas over the weekend, the conversation about gun control has just intensified across the US and in the world. Different businesses are cutting their ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), survivors are speaking their hearts out and the Hollywood celebrities are displaying uninterrupted support for the gun control movement.
Julianne Moore
When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown 🧡💔 https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra
— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019
Rihanna
View this post on Instagram
Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!
John Legend
My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019
Chris Evans
We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/P7NKQ6YujW
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 4, 2019
Reese Witherspoon
Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019
Adam Scott
Sellout politicians are STILL pushing the @NRA talking point that in the wake of three terrorist attacks (Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton) it’s unacceptable to broach the subject of how to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists. Shame on @GovAbbott @RickSantorum @MickMulvaneyOMB https://t.co/fheuT3EvAO
— Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 4, 2019
Rainn Wilson
When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns?
— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 4, 2019
Lili Reinhart
I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change?
— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019
Chris Rock
Mandy Moore
Kristen Bell
Cardi B
In both the aforementioned incidents, gunmen had used powerful rifles to open fire on a lot of people in a very little time. In El Paso, as many as 20 people were killed and 26 got injured, while in Dayton, 9 people were killed and 27 got injured. In a third shooting which occurred at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, three people were killed.
