Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hollywood celebrities speak out for gun control in America

celebrities

Following the mass shootings in the US, celebrities have taken to Twitter to demand gun control in the country.

In the wake of the harrowing mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas over the weekend, the conversation about gun control has just intensified across the US and in the world. Different businesses are cutting their ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), survivors are speaking their hearts out and the Hollywood celebrities are displaying uninterrupted support for the gun control movement.

Related:Pakistani celebs express concern over situation in occupied Kashmir

Julianne Moore

Rihanna

View this post on Instagram

Um… Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back, hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims and the communities affected and traumatized, from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

John Legend

Chris Evans

Reese Witherspoon

Adam Scott

Rainn Wilson

Lili Reinhart

Chris Rock

Mandy Moore

Kristen Bell

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

!

A post shared by MOSTHATEDCARDI (@iamcardib) on

 

In both the aforementioned incidents, gunmen had used powerful rifles to open fire on a lot of people in a very little time. In El Paso, as many as 20 people were killed and 26 got injured, while in Dayton, 9 people were killed and 27 got injured. In a third shooting which occurred at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, three people were killed.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Post Article-370: Gandhi warns of ‘grave implications’ for national…

International

British MP asks UK govt to stop Modi from HR violations in Kashmir

International

N. Korea threatens more launches after fourth test in 12 days

International

US ends visa-free entry for visitors to North Korea


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close