Hollywood celebrities speak about gun violence

Following the mass shootings in the US, celebrities have taken to Twitter to demand gun control in the country.

In the wake of the harrowing mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas over the weekend, the conversation about gun control has just intensified across the US and in the world. Different businesses are cutting their ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), survivors are speaking their hearts out and the Hollywood celebrities are displaying uninterrupted support for the gun control movement.

Julianne Moore

When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso. When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting in #Dayton. My outrage is exhausted, replaced by resolve to #EndGunViolence. @Everytown 🧡💔 https://t.co/o8kjrEEnra — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) August 4, 2019

Rihanna

John Legend

My heart aches for El Paso and Dayton. Our nation is experiencing these traumas far too often and we need our leaders to take urgent action: take these weapons of war off the street and fight the evil ideology of white nationalism that motivates many of these terrorists. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2019

Chris Evans

We now have mass shootings happening with such frequency that the president can write a two for one tweet. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/P7NKQ6YujW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 4, 2019

Reese Witherspoon

Woke up to the news of #DaytonOH shooting. This senseless loss of life is unbearable. When will our US representatives give the people of this country the common sense gun laws we are all demanding? I’m calling my congressman. Again. @Everytown — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) August 4, 2019

Adam Scott

Sellout politicians are STILL pushing the @NRA talking point that in the wake of three terrorist attacks (Gilroy, El Paso, Dayton) it’s unacceptable to broach the subject of how to keep guns out of the hands of terrorists. Shame on @GovAbbott @RickSantorum @MickMulvaneyOMB https://t.co/fheuT3EvAO — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) August 4, 2019

Rainn Wilson

When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 4, 2019

Lili Reinhart

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019

In both the aforementioned incidents, gunmen had used powerful rifles to open fire on a lot of people in a very little time. In El Paso, as many as 20 people were killed and 26 got injured, while in Dayton, 9 people were killed and 27 got injured. In a third shooting which occurred at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, three people were killed.

