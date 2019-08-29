Hollywood star Angelina Jolie opened up about her emotional well-being and just like all of us, the lady who lights up our screens sometimes doesn’t feel strong at all.

Fans might assume that the highest-paid actress of Hollywood has every ounce of self-confidence in the world but that’s not the case.

The 44-year-old actor revealed during a Disney press conference that “I’m like everybody and… especially these last few years haven’t been the easiest, and I haven’t felt very strong.” She was most likely referring to her divorce with Brad Pitt in 2016.

“There’s something when you’re not feeling very strong, where you push yourself,” she added.

But, Jolie is grateful that playing characters like Maleficent and Thena helps her find her strength. “And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to play these kind of characters, that pull out every bit of strength I have and that reminds me that I can be strong.”

She will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with The Eternals for which she is training these days. The starlet shared it’s not easy considering Thena is “so positive, so healthy and she’s so aggressive that I’m often like, ‘This is not going to work.’ But, you’ve got to push yourself,” she said.

Jolie will be seen next in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Comments

comments