Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and former Disney Channel actor Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together, reported E! News.

The happy news was confirmed to E! News by Culkin’s rep, who shared that the couple chose to keep their pregnancy under careful cover and welcomed the baby on April 5 in Los Angeles. The baby, who is named Dakota Song Culkin weighed in at 6 lbs. and 14 oz.

According to reports, the couple chose the name Dakota to honor Culkin’s late older sister, who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2008.

A press release also confirmed that the family is healthy and happy, and “overjoyed” by their bundle of joy.

Song and Culkin have been steadily dating since 2017, albeit keeping it lowkey. However, Culkin makes some rare appearances on Song’s Instagram, as he did in August 2020 when she wished him a happy 40th birthday.

“I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you,” she had written.

