Essential services in Sindh to remain functional on Fridays, Sundays

KARACHI: The Home Department of Sindh government has on Thursday announced in the midst of third Covid wave that Fridays and Sundays, thereby known as safe days, shall see all business activities suspended with few exceptions, ARY News reported.

Keeping in view the reemergence of Covid infections in Sindh, Home Department notification has also clarified the activities it has sanctioned in these safe days allowing all medical supplies facilities and essential items shops to operate from 6am to 8pm.

Grocery stores, meat shops, bakeries, and greengrocers will be allowed to operate on these days, according to the notification.

The department instructed the Police chief to roll out the instructions to all the concerned personnel for the execution of this new order.

Separately to be rolled out today, the federal government notified new timings for public offices during the holy month of Ramazan, which is expected to begin from April 14.

In this connection, Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division has issued a notification confirming two different time slots for offices working for five and six days a week.

As per the notification, public offices under the federal government working five days a week (Monday to Friday) will operate from 10 am to 4 am for the first four weekdays and will close down at 1 pm on Friday.

