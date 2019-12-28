Home-tutor among two held for abducting girl from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday recovered a girl abducted from Islamabad and arrested two accused involved in the entire episode including a tutor, who has taught her, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the girl was abducted from Sohan village in the suburb area of Islamabad, federal capital of the country, and the father filed an abduction report against the incident at the Khanna police station.

The police finally recovered her on Saturday and also arrested a person, who has visited the victim’s house as home-tutor giving lessons to the girl. The tutor is identified as Qari Nadeem while his other accomplice recognized as his brother, Asad is also under arrest.

The police traced the two culprits using modern technology.

