Honey producers, exporters call on Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood says the incumbent government is focusing on diversification of export products through policy intervention by providing technical and financial support.

A delegation of honey producers and exporters called on the advisor in the federal capital.

In the meeting, he said in order to explore the untapped honey potential of the country they need to acquaint the stakeholders and business community in the honey producing regions like Abbottabad with the modern production techniques, encouragement, awareness of the private sector and the most important entrepreneurial growth and cluster development.

“For this, we need to train our stakeholders so that they can comply with required standards and SPS requirements of high-end markets including EU which will increase our honey export manifold,” the advisor said.

He also emphasized that Ministry of Commerce (MOC) constitute a product (honey) specific working group comprising of all the stakeholders including, honey producers, exporters, marketing experts and researchers to devise a strategy in order to overcome bottlenecks and to develop production & marketing techniques that will help boost the country’s honey export.

The MOC will also provide technical and financial assistance to honey exporters in local and international markets in order to target high-end markets like EU, he added.

Razak Dawood said it will help in developing linkages with local business community, beekeepers and other stakeholders to evaluate the trade potential of this viable sector.

