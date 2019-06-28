‘Honey inside Sharjeel Memon’s bottle?’, Sharmila Farooqi knows the truth

Pakistan People Party leader Sharmila Farooqi answered the most confusing question on ARY News’ program Har Lamha Purjosh, when she was asked about the incident surrounding his fellow party member Sharjeel Memon.

During the Bouncer round of the show, anchor Waseem Badami ‘innocently’ questioned: “Was it really honey inside Sharjeel Memon’s bottle?” To which, she candidly said, “No, it was not”.

It may be recalled that last year in Septemeber, three bottles of liquor were reportedly recovered from the hospital room of Sharjeel Memon when the then chief justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, paid a surprise visit to the Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi. In an effort to cover up the episode, PPP leader Nasir Hussain Shah had claimed that the bottles didn’t contain liquor but honey and olive oil.

Sharmila Farooqi revealed on ARY’s show that she was displeased with his party leadership for not giving preference to the number of her ticket in the general elections of 2018.

She claimed it was not former president Asif Ali Zardari but “some other people” who deliberately put her ticket in the last numbers of the list.

Answering to other question of Badami, the PPP leader confessed that her comfort level meets most with Asif Ali Zardari and then Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while her relationship with Faryal Talpur was not a very close one.

Comments

comments