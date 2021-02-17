Honeybee research laboratory set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has established a honeybee research laboratory with the cooperation of Turkey to bolster the production of quality honey in the country.

The lab was inaugurated at a ceremony at National Agriculture Research Center in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

Speaking on the occasion, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul expressed the commitment to further promote cooperation with Pakistan in different fields.

He pointed out that all the countries in the world are faced with the issue of food security. Both Pakistan and Turkey can work together to ensure their food security, he added.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Muhammad Azeem Khan thanked the Turkish envoy over assistance in the establishment of the lab.

He said Pakistan is producing quality honey and the establishment of the laboratory will help it further enhance the production of quality honey as per the modern standards.

Khan said that training of bee keepers is part of Pakistan-Turkey cooperation. “We can get better price of our honey in the world market by acquiring the international certification,” he added.

Comments

comments