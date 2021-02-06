Man kills niece for ‘honour’ in Sindh province        

JACOBABAD: In yet another case of honour killing in the Sindh province, a man allegedly opened fire on his niece and another man in Jacobabad district, killing them on the spot, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police sources, the incident occurred within the remits of Meeranpur police station. “A man opened fire on his niece as she accompanied another man,” they said adding that both of them died on the spot.

They further said that the accused was able to run away from the incident site.

The police have shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities as they launched an operation to apprehend the accused.

Incidents of couples being killed over ‘honour’ have been reported in the province from time to time.

According to a report in 2019, six people were killed in Khairpur and Panu Akil in the name of honour in three separate incidents in a day.

Two couples were killed in two separate incidents in Khairpur district over the allegations of illicit relations.

n the first incident unidentified people killed Majeed Shar, a student of Intermediate, and a married woman Sanam Shar. The victims were axed to death in the incident.

In another incident, a man and woman of Marfani clan, Sameena Marfani and Ali Nawaz Marfani, were killed in Komal Colony of Khairpur under the allegations of illicit relations.

The police transferred dead bodies to the hospital and launched investigations of the two incidents.

In another incident of same nature, unknown gunmen opened fire at a young couple in Panu Akil town, killing them on the spot.

The armed men gunned down Sajid Almani and Aneela in the name of honour and escaped from the scene, police said. The cause of the incident, was an alleged illicit relationship between the two victims, according to local police.

