“Perfection is found in accepting your imperfections,” wrote Late Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Amjad Sabri on her public and popular Instagram account.

The lady, who has now more that 88K followers on Instagram account where she shares her pictures and some popular videos from her TikTok account, wrote this with a no-make up picture to share a strong and positive message with her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._)

Hoorain, like some of her other fellow influencers, wrote that being confident in your skin starts with accepting yourself at your core.

“So this morning i woke up and looked in the mirror I thought “ HOW BAD IM TODAY”, yeah I’ve some days I don’t like myself. Im the first one to post everything from positivity but even i fall for it. But its okay not be okay. Just as i share postivity here. I share even the ugliest one lol. Let’s stop posting only “beautiful things”. Let’s show the world other side of yourself,” wrote Hoorain Sabri.

“We all are human, and its normal to have bad days. This is a message both for you and for me because its always good to remember. Perfection is found in accepting your imperfections,” the young influencer added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._)

Earlier in 2019, model and actor Hania Amir too had opened up about her struggle with mild acne, inspiring other female stars like Mehwish Hayat to open up about their own struggles with skin issues.

“Flawsome is awesome. Away from the studio lights, the cameras & the glamorous make-up, We all battle with the same skin problems & insecurities as any other girl,” Hayat had tweeted.

Flawsome is awesome. Away from the studio lights, the cameras & the glamorous make up, We all battle with the same skin problems & insecurities as any other girl. Let's embrace it – its called being a woman. #MehwishHayat #Flawsome #Beautyiswithin #london2019🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/GX6KqLsGOf — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) May 14, 2019

Related

We must own our skin tones: Hania Aamir addresses colorism

Comments

comments