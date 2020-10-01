TikTok star dies as husband sets her on fire during live-streaming session

A Chinese Social media star, famous for her Tiktok videos, was ambushed by her ex-husband who broke into her house, doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

The harrowing attack on the 30-year-old Lamu was meted out by her ex-partner as she was at home doing a live-streaming session on her social media account.

A local report said that her fans saw a black screen before hearing screams. Her ex-husband reportedly broke into her home armed with a cleaver and petrol and attacked her in front of her family members in mid-September.

The vlogging star, known as Lamu, suffered burns on 90 per cent of her body and was left fighting for her life for more than two weeks before she plunged to them. She was pronounced dead by doctors Wednesday night.

The police have arrested the suspect, ex-husband Tang and initiated investigations, however, it’s alleged that he carried out this attack to take revenge on the vlogger for the divorce.

Some reports from local media suggested that the suspect was seeking revenge on Lamu as she had ‘initiated their divorce due to domestic violence’. The divorced couple also had two young sons.

READ: 12-year-old girl dies from ‘head lice infestation’

In her last video to ever be on the social media again, she was seen lip-syncing to a traditional Tibetan song expressing her best wishes to her fans.

On her social media account on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, she had garnered more than 782,000 followers and 6.3million ‘likes’ before being assaulted.

Some of Lamu’s videos documented her life in rural China while others showed her lip-syncing to songs she liked.

Comments

comments