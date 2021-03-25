Amie Hall, a 17-year-old Britisher, plugged her iPhone device in and put it near her bed right before she drifted off to sleep.

But the charger caught fire and the blaze tore through her couch leaving her with burns on her cheek.

The Birmingham teen rushed downstairs to tell her mother about the incident who was able to deal with the problem without dialling 999.

Apple said it is taking the incident “very seriously” and an investigation has been opened.

According to the foreign media outlet, a Thai teen who thought he was buying a cheap iPhone was left shocked when he received a coffee table shaped like an Apple smartphone.