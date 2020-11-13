Horrific Video: Live fish gets stuck in man’s throat

CAIRO: In a horrific incident, a live fish slipped and got stuck in a man’s throat when he was trying to hold the fish in his mouth while attempting to catch a second one by hand in Egypt.

According to the details, the fish got stuck in his windpipe and nearly suffocated him. Unable to speak or fully inhale, the 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital, near Cairo, where doctors extracted the fish from his throat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a video that went viral on social media, a doctor can be seen prying the fish, which appears to be several inches long, from the man’s mouth with one hand, New York Post reported.

The patient was later treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

