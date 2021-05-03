The dashcam footage of a vehicle is doing rounds on social media which showed two private security officers while escaping the heavy firing from robbers in an attempt to loot a cash van in South Africa.

The officers of a private security company were reportedly transporting money in a bulletproof truck in Pretoria city of South Africa on April 22 when they were attacked by robbers on road.

However, the security officers survived the surprise attack because of the bulletproofing of the cash van.

The video showed two officers wearing bulletproof vests while sitting in the cash van and suddenly, a round of gunshots was fired on their vehicle. The officers remained calm despite the window on the driver’s side was partially shattered by the robbers’ firing and carefully driven the vehicle out from the traffic.

The driver later ramped up the cash van into the robbers’ car after getting a chance.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo had confirmed on Friday that the suspects fired several shots at the CIT vehicle in an attempt to stop it during a high-speed chase, however, the driver managed to evade the robbers for a while but later stopped in wait for the robbers.

The security van was damaged by the robbers’ firing from the side and the front. The robbers fled without taking money and no arrests have been made yet, said Brigadier Naidoo.

