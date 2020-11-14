Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Horrifying footage: Travellers narrowly escape death after bridge falls on car

horrifying footage moscow bridge falls on car dashcam

A dashcam footage captured the horrifying moment of a bridge falling on a car in Moscow, however, the travellers in the vehicle miraculously remained safe in the accident.

It showed that a cement truck scratched the bottom of the bridge which causes the concrete beams to fall. According to reports, the driver and other family members including his parents and son remained safe in the accident and did not suffer from serious wounds.

horrifying footage moscow bridge falls on car dashcam

The car’s entire front end flattened after being crushed by the concrete beams of the collapsed bridge on Rublevskoye Highway.

The quick decision of the driver to stop the vehicle prevents the roof from being crushed by the falling beam. The traffic was remained blocked for hours on the highway.

