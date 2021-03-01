Horrifying footage: Woman stabbed to death in front of child

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death in front of her two-year-old child allegedly by a robber while she was resisting a robbery bid in New Delhi, India.

The victim named Simran was on her way back home from market on Saturday when the incident took place. She was holding her child at the time of the incident.

A CCTV camera captured the entire episode. The video which is doing rounds on social media shows two women walking when a man chases them and tries to snatch the victim’s chain from behind.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The woman then chases him, after which he falls on the road. He gets up and stabs the woman. The accused fled the crime scene. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Comments

comments