Horror film ‘IT Chapter Two’ stays afloat at top of box office

Horror film IT Chapter Two stayed atop the North American box office this weekend, but the buzzy new Jennifer Lopez movie Hustlers notched a strong second place, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The latest Stephen King-inspired IT film, starring Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Skarsgard, earned Warner Bros. an estimated $40.7 million for the three-day period, down from its $91 million opening last weekend.

Hustlers, took in $33.2 million for STX Films, that studio’s best start ever. J-Lo has gotten rave reviews: Rolling Stone called her “dazzling,” “electrifying” and Oscar-worthy.

Hustlers also stars Constance Wu of Crazy Rich Asians fame, along with Julia Stiles, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Lionsgate’s Angel Has Fallen, with Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent accused of attempting to kill the US president, notched $4.4 million to place a distant third.

In fourth was “Good Boys,” a raunchy tween comedy from Universal, at $4.3 million.

And in fifth place was Disney’s updated The Lion King, at $3.6 million. Its North American total has surpassed $533 million, making it the 12th largest domestic release of all time, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Meantime, Warner Bros.’ widely promoted drama The Goldfinch, adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, earned a mere $2.6 million in what the Hollywood Reporter called “one of the worst starts ever” for a movie in wide release.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” ($2.8 million)

Overcomer ($2.7 million)

The Goldfinch ($2.6 million)

The Peanut Butter Falcon ($1.9 million)

Dora & the Lost City of Gold ($1.9 million)

Comments

comments