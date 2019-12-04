It could easily be termed as one of the most weirdest plane travel if your are told to share a seat with a horse.

And this happened during a United States (US) flight when a miniature horse was spotted roaming on the plane.

It is believed that this was for the first time in U.S. aviation history that a miniature horse flew a commercial airplane.

The horse was owned by Abrea Hensley, 33, who also traveled in the same flight.

Hensley suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, which is due to childhood trauma. Since she is allergic to dogs, her service animal is a horse named Flirty.

Together, they boarded a plane in Nebraska.

Instagram page passenger shaming shared a video with a caption: This is a legitimate, highly-trained service animal used for the blind, etc., it is NOT an Emotional Support Animal. They aren’t one in the same. Just an FYI.

The post drew mixed response with some saying they would prefer travelling with a pony rather than any human being while the others consider it a weird thing to be travelling with it.

