ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet committee set up to probe possible Senate horse-trading in the 2018 polls has on Monday called on Jamati Islami Pakistan senator Mushtaq Ahmad to respond on how he landed the seat despite insufficient support, ARY News reported.

The committee, comprising federal cabinet members including Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry, was constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate the gravity of the dishonorable dealings after the controversial video surfaced where money was changing hands.

In a letter addressed to Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, the committee inquired how he won the Senate seat even when his party was not even in the position from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The letter signed by federal human rights minister Mazari has asked the JI senator to whether present before the committee in person to explain his position or furnish a written response to the committee.

Senator Mushtaq has reportedly agreed to present in person before the federal cabinet committee tomorrow whose session is set to take place in the human rights ministry office.

Separately to happen today ahead of Senate polls, JI has decided to stay away from the Senate election process in the National and Sindh assemblies after the party struck a deal with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) over the matter.

The decision was made after the PTI leader from Punjab Ejaz Chaudhary met with the JI leader Ameer ul Azeem and termed that meeting as fruitful.

Soon after the meeting, the JI announced that it would skip the voting process in National Assembly and Sindh Assembly during the Senate elections after it was asked by Ejaz Chaudhary to extend support to the PTI candidates.

