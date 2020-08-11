Couple files lawsuit after hospital loses body of their newborn baby

FLORIDA: A couple filed a lawsuit against a Florida hospital, claiming that the healthcare facility allegedly lost the body of their new born son.

According to the details, Kathryn and Travis Wilson were blessed with a son, Jacob Wilson, on February 25 but he could not survived and died three days later. In order to have an autopsy done, his body had been taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center via Metro Mortuary Transport.

The hospital contacted Kathryn on March 5 and told her the hospital had the newborn and they could proceed with funeral arraignments. On March 11, St. Joseph’s called the mother and said they could not find Jacob’s body.

His father, Wilsons said that they were suffering from “physical mental pain and anguish” and were seeking $30,000 in damages, True Crime Daily reported.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Wilsons for the loss of their child. We also deeply regret not being able to account for the remains,” said the hospital.

Comments

comments