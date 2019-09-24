Earthquake: Hospitals put on high alert in Punjab  

LAHORE: Following a deadly earthquake that rocked parts of country and claimed at least 19 lives, all public sector hospitals in the Punjab province have been put on high alert to deal with any emergency, ARY News reported.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damage to properties during the deadly tremor in parts of country, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday said that emergency had been declared in all the hospitals in Jhelum and added that more doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been sent to Jhelum hospitals to deal with the situation.

On the occasion, she directed the concerned authorities to ensure availability of critical life-saving medicines at all the hospitals.

Read More: Earthquake brings disasters in AJK, 19 dead and 300 wounded

Earlier in the day, the strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which had claimed at least 19 lives and more than 300 left injured.

The quake had hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

According to the reports, at least 19 people had lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries.

Comments

comments