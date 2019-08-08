Five hostages freed by Lahore police during separate raids

LAHORE: Lahore police investigation units came into action and recovered five hostages including women and children during separate raids on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The raids were carried out by investigation police of Sunder and Town Ship police stations.

Police officials told media that one woman and her three children were handed over their relatives after recovering them from Rawalpindi during a raid. The hostages were identified as Nazia Bibi, whereas, police officials have also arrested the alleged kidnapper named as Khalid Javed.

In another raid, Najma Bibi freed by Sunder police from the accused person Nadeem.

The arrested men were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

Read More: Children ‘abducted’ from Pakistan recovered in Iran: report

Earlier on May 30, a Kandhkot woman, Nazia, was among abductees including her five family members, had been recovered by relatives from Sialkot after 25 years.

Kidnappers had abducted Sabzal Ali, his wife Malukaan and their four children from Kashmore district of Sindh province in 1995. The children include 5-year-old Shazia, 10-year-old Nazia, seven-year-old Shabbir and two-year-old Nasreen.

Nazia is now aged 35 at the time of recovery, relatives said. However, whereabouts of her other family members are yet unknown.

Nazia, in her statement, said that the kidnappers were involved in abducting children from Sindh, who were later forced to beg in different areas of Punjab province.

Comments

comments