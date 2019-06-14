Karachi to remain in grip of heatwave conditions today

KARACHI: Heatwave conditions will persist in the metropolis today due to suspension of the sea breeze, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

It said the maximum temperature recorded in the port city in the morning was 32 degrees Celsius which is likely to shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius during the day.

Humidity level was recorded at 53 per cent.

The weather department said hot weather conditions will persist owing to suspension of the sea breeze and Karachiites will get respite once cyclone Vayu starts losing its intensity by June 16 (Sunday).

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ, it said, adding thundershower/rain with dust and gusty winds is expected at scattered places in the coastal areas of Sindh, including Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions.

During the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country was 47°C in Sibbi and Turbat, followed by 46°C in Gwadar and Noorpurthal while Jaccobabad and Jiwani sizzled at 45°C.

Comments

comments