Hot and humid weather prevails in most of Pakistan: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the country on Friday, ARY News reported.

However, rain and wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, D.G.Khan, Kohat divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, weather forecast said.

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of country on Thursday. However, rain and wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Kohat, Sargodha, Lahore and D.G khan divisions.

The met office recorded highest maximum temperatures yesterday at Sibbi 44°Celsius and Dadu 42°C.

According to a weather forecast a new rain system is expected to enter in Sindh with likely rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Fresh low pressure from the Bay of Bengal will reach Karachi on August 28, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its forecast on Thursday.

The weather pundits have predicted light rainfall in Karachi on August 28 and 29 in the next week.

The city is expected to receive 30mm to 40mm rainfall during the wet spell, weather report said.

Cloudy weather and drizzle are expected in the city till August 28.

Comments

comments