Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country today, while very hot in southern Punjab and Sindh.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), gusty winds accompanied by dust storms are expected to blow across south Punjab in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature predicted for Karachi is 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum 32 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

It said the temperature recorded in the city in the morning was 29 degrees Celsius with 69 per cent humidity in the air.

Over the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern Punjab and Sindh.

Jaccobabad experienced the temperature of 48 degrees Celsius, Dadu 47°C, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad 46°C, while 45°C was recorded in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Sukkur, Mithi and Moenjo daro.

