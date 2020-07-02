Hot, humid weather to persist in most parts of country tomorrow

KARACHI: Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country tomorrow according to the Meteorological Offices, ARY news reported on Thursday.

Rain and wind-storm has been predicted in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Eastern Balochistan, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded today was as follows:

Islamabad 24 degree centigrade, Lahore 30 degree centigrade, Karachi 31, Peshawar 28, Quetta twenty-three, Murree 20, Gilgit 17 and Muzaffarabad 22 degree centigrade.

According to the Met Office forecast about Occupied Kashmir, the weather in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thunderstorm.

Temperature recorded this morning, Srinagar and Pulwama 19 degree centigrade, Jammu 27, Leh eight, Anantnag and Shopian 20 and Baramulla 18 degree centigrade.

