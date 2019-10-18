Hotel sealed over poor hygiene conditions in Karachi

KARACHI: The Food Cell of Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has sealed a hotel and slapped fine of rs. 100,000 on poor hygiene conditions, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the CBC’s spokesman, the crackdown was launched against hotels and the restaurants, situated in the limits of the CBC by the administration of the board.

During the action as many as 12 hotels and restaurants were inspected to ensure hygienic environment and the standards set by the food department for the eateries.

Overall, fine of rs.300,000 was imposed on hotels and restaurants over poor cleanliness measures and unhygienic environment in the eateries. The owners were asked to maintain hygienic environment in their premises.

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team, back in April, this year, had raided different eateries in the city and imposed a fine over poor hygiene conditions.

The SFA team led by its deputy director Sameera Hussain had raided different bakeries and confectionary shops in district West and had imposed a Rs 10000 fine on one of the bakeries.

While another raid was conducted at Karachi Bakers and a Rs 30,000 fine was imposed after the bakery management was found violating hygiene standards in their kitchen.

