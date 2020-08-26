Hotels in Kaghan, Naran and Shogran reopened

MANSEHRA: In order to facilitate the tourists, the Mansehra district administration on Wednesday allowed all the hotels to reopen in Naran, Kaghan and Shogran, three days after the properties had been sealed, ARY News reported.

Mansehra Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqbool Hussain said that they took the decision in view of large numbers of tourists heading to the tourist sites in the northern districts.

He said, “We have reopened all the hotels across the district and entry of tourists has been allowed.”

“We also strictly instructed the hotels to follow the SOPs set for Covid-19, failing which legal action will be taken against them.”

The additional deputy commissioner said that the hotels were properly disinfected and checked.

Earlier on August 23, five hotels at the top tourist hotspots of the country, Naran and Kaghan, had been sealed after some of the hotels’ staffers in the area had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the local authorities, there was no ban on tourists visiting Naran and Kaghan as some hotels had been reopened after a brief closure.

“Some of the hotel staffers in Naran and Kaghan contracted coronavirus,” the administration had said.

