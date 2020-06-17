COVID-19 hotspot areas in Karachi to go under lockdown from tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to impose lockdown in virus hotspot areas of Karachi, on the recommendation of the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) as the city remains worst affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the decision, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that the lockdown will come into force from 7:00 am on Thursday.

“We have determined the hotspot areas that will go under lockdown on the recommendations of the concerned deputy commissioners,” he said adding that police, Rangers and health officials will play their role in implementing the lockdown.

The commissioner said that at least five to six union councils in each district of the city will face restriction on movement. “We will be issuing a proper notification in this regard soon,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting to review coronavirus situation in the country including a possible surge in COVID-19 cases in the next few days.

“We have directed the provinces to implement smart lockdown,” he said while reiterating that they would maintain a balance between economy and precautionary measures keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister stressed upon the need to strictly follow precautionary measures citing that it could control the virus outbreak.

“We are taking every measure to contain COVID-19 pandemic and public cooperation will be important for successful implementation of government-formulated policy,” he said.

