House burnt down by decorative neon sign, TikTok video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a woman’s new house was burnt down by a decorative neon sign just 14 hours after she moved in.

According to the details, TikTok user @sydsacks bought a new house and put up a decorative neon sign on the wall of her drawing-room. Just 14 hours after she moved in her new house, it caught fire after she left a decorative neon sign on while going out for lunch with her friends.

She posted a video on popular video-sharing app TikTok showing the damage caused by the neon sign. The video shows a picture of the drawing-room decorated with furniture. A bright neon pink sign reading ‘Let’s Stay Home’ can be seen hanging on the wall.

Fourteen hours after she moved into the apartment, the neon sign caught fire, leaving a giant hole on the wall. It sparked more flames after it fell on the couch, Times Now News reported.

The video shows the damage caused by the fire in her house – a burnt couch, a giant hole in the wall and a damaged sprinkler system, leaving her house flooded with water.

