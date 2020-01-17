Game of Thrones spin off ‘House of The Dragon’ likely to premiere in 2022

HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones spin off House of The Dragon is likely to have its premiere in 2022.

The greatly anticipated action- fantasy themed prequel series to GoT is based on writer George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said in an interview that the series does not have a premiere date as of yet, but will most likely be released in 2022.

Bloys said: “They are in the room breaking story right now. My guess is we’ll see it on the air in ’22.”

Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon is is set 300 years before the events of Thrones, telling the story of House Targaryen.

A previous attempt at a Game of Thrones prequel starring British beauty Naomi Watts and was written by Jane Goldman was however rejected by HBO in October 2019.premiere

