Housemaid allegedly kills minor boy over being caught stealing jewellery

Housemaid murder child Quetta

QUETTA: A housemaid has allegedly murdered a four-year-old child on Quetta’s Samungli road over being caught by him while stealing jewellery, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Police told media that a minor was brutally murdered by a housemaid near Samungli road of Quetta.

The family of the deceased child claimed that the housemaid squeezed his throat and later murdered him by drowning in water after he watched her stealing the jewellery.

Police said that a case has been filed in the incident and raids are being conducted for arresting the housemaid. They added that post mortem report of the deceased child will help the investigators to ascertaining the cause of death.

