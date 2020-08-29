Two houses collapse in Karachi due to torrential rains

KARACHI: At least two houses were completely destroyed due to recent torrential rains in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, the two houses just adjacent to Gujar Nala in Moosa Colony collapsed during record-breaking rains in the metropolis.

Talking to journalist, one of the house owners said that he was a labourer by profession. The man said that he along with his four daughters took shelter in his neighbour’s house after his house collapsed.

The labourer said that he was unable to build the house and urged the government to compensate him for the loss he had suffered.

Read More: 33 die from electrocution, drowning in Karachi during record rainfall

Earlier today, at least six people had died in the city in drowning and electrocution incidents, two days after the metropolis witnessed a record spell of rain, bringing the overall death toll in past three days to 33.

According to the details, overall 18 people had died in Karachi after being drowned in nullahs, rivers, underpasses and homes while 11 people had died after their buildings or walls have caved-in due to heavy rainfall and lightning. Four people had died after being electrocuted in the city.

Comments

comments