Housing scandal: NAB summons Khawaja Asif tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday in Sialkot’s Kent View Housing Society scandal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-graft watchdog has asked the PML-N stalwart to appear before the NAB office tomorrow (Friday) at 11 am along with the relevant documents.

The anti-corruption watchdog has summoned Khuwaja Asif after he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team when being questioned about the housing scheme scandal in the last appearance on July 3.

Sources told ARY News that Khawaja Asif gave incomplete answers of the NAB’s questionnaire, whereas, he failed to satisfy the joint investigation team despite being appeared before them today.

Asif had been questioned for the sale of 137 canal land during the interrogation session today. The PML-N leader replied that he has provided a complete record to the anti-corruption watchdog and sold the land after complete verification of its documents.

Later, the anti-graft watchdog provided another questionnaire to Khawaja Asif which sought more details of his income sources besides asking him to appear before the investigators again on July 17 at 11:00 am along with the required documents.

The former federal minister was accused of illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He is required to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.

