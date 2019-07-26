Houston’s Mayor invites PM Khan to visit Texas on next US trip

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi shared on his Twitter account that the Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the city in Texas state.

The minister posted a video message from Turner in which he invited the prime minister to pay a visit to the Houston city on his next trip to the United States.

“The Honorable Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner invites Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Houston, TX on his next trip to the United States.”

Zaidi added in his tweet that: “Houston is home to a very large population of Pakistani Americans.”

PM Khan returned to the country on July 25 after completing a successful three-day visit to the US.

During his stay in Washington, the prime minister met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

He also met other key US leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and addressed a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis in the Capital One Area in Washington DC.

The PM also had meetings with the delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

