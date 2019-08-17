Houthis claim attack on Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oil field

DUBAI: Houthi forces in Yemen have made a drone attack on oil facilities at Shaybah in Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni movement’s Al Masirah television said on Saturday.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation or comment.

The facilities attacked included a refinery and oil storage, Al Masirah said, citing a military spokesman. It did not say when the attack took place.

Shaybah, operated by state-oil company Saudi Aramco, is located in the east of the kingdom.

The Houthis, who control Sanaa and most of Yemen’s other populous areas, have stepped up attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia in recent months.

In response, the Saudi-led coalition has targeted military sites belonging to the group, especially around Sanaa.

The attacks are complicating U.N.-led peace efforts.

Back in June, Houthi forces launched a missile strike on an airport in southern Saudi Arabia which wounded 26 people, an attack Saudi Arabia confirmed.

A coalition statement, carried on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, had said that a projectile hit the arrivals hall at Abha airport, causing material damage. Three women and two children were among the wounded, who were of Saudi, Yemeni and Indian nationalities, it said.

