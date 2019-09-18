Adios Modi: US journalist urges countrymen to boycott ‘Howdy Modi’

HOUSTON: Independent journalist and South Asian Affairs Analyst, Pieter Friedrich speaking at the Houston City Council today asked the city to boycott the upcoming ‘Howdy Modi’ event and say ‘Adios Modi’ instead, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Friedrich speaking against the city’s participation in ‘Howdy Modi’ rally said that those in favor of the Indian Prime Minister were favoring a man championing Hindu supremacy.

Friedrich sharing his speech earlier in the day on his Twitter account said: Speaking at (Houston City Council) against the city’s participation in #HowdyModi pep rally for #Modi, I spoke about #RSS & said: “Modi’s hands are stained with blood. Those who shake his hand in welcome cannot wash their hands of complicity in his crimes.” #adiosmodi

Freidrich in his short yet penetrative speech pointed out similarities between the white supremacist ideals of Nazi Germany and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology, a movement born in 1925 after Adolf Hitler published his autobiographical manifesto ‘Mein Kampf’ emphasizing that the Prime Minister of India harbored the principals of the fascism introduced by Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

US President Donald Trump will join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a gathering of Indian-Americans in Houston, the White House said.

The September 22 rally – dubbed, “Howdy, Modi!” – will mark a rare joint appearance between a US president and a foreign leader before an ethnic community and will be the pair’s third meeting this year.

Organisers say that more than 50,000 people have registered for the event, which will take place inside NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans football team.

