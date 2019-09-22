HR violations in IoK unacceptable, declaration moved in Turkish capital

ANKARA: In Turkey, a declaration at a seminar organized by Center for Islamic Unity Research in Ankara said that the actions of the Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019, and the entailing violations of human rights and attacks cannot be accepted.

The resolution was moved by former President of Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Public Accounts Committee Chairman, AJK Assembly during the event on ‘The Future of the Islamic World and Palestine.’

Read More: World waking up to Nazi inspired Hindutva driven, Modi’s India: FM Qureshi

The resolution urged the Indian Government to urgently put an end to these assaults, Radio Pakistan reported.

The resolution also urged the international community and organizations to ensure that restrictions in Jammu such as curfews be removed and Kashmir is given the right to self-determination as per UN Resolutions.

Read More: Every Pakistani looking forward to PM’s UNGA speech: Sheikh Rasheed

The curfew and communication blackout continued across Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 49th consecutive day.

The valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Read More: People of AJK stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pak Army against India: PM

Millions of people have been besieged in their houses as hundreds of thousands of Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley. All shops, markets, business establishments, and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road.

The people are facing immense problems due to continued suspensions of communications means including internet and mobile phone services.

Comments

comments