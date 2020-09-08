Huawei assures PM Imran Khan of more investments in Pakistan  

KARACHI: A delegation of Chinese company Huawei on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured him of more investments from the tech company in Pakistan, ARY NEWS on Tuesday.

The delegation of Huawei comprising its Middle East head, country head in Pakistan and other top officials met with the prime minister in the presence of Information Technology Minister Aminul Haq.

The Chinese company announced to provide training in Information Technology to 1,000 government employees.

The prime minister apprised the delegation regarding his Digital Pakistan vision. “There are vast opportunities of investment in the technological sector in Pakistan,” Imran Khan said adding that transparency and improvement in governance could be achieved in the country through better utilization of technology.

It is pertinent to mention here that in July last year, the then Minister for Planning and Development Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar while talking to Vice President of Huawei Group, Mark Xueman, who along with a delegation called on him in Islamabad, said Huawei holds 25 per cent share in the mobile industry of Pakistan and is also the top taxing paying Chinese company in the country.

He appreciated Huawei’s engagement with HEC for smart schools project with the latest information and communications technology equipment.

