Hub Canal saved from major destruction during rain spell: MD KWSB

KARACHI: Managing Director (MD) of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Monday claimed that a major water crisis was averted in the city after they timely strengthened the bunds at the Hub Canal, ARY NEWS reported.

“The recent rainfall severely damaged the Hub Canal,” he said adding that the walls of the bunds suffered damages at five locations, increasing the risk of water shortage in the city.

He said that the KWSB teams continuously monitored the 22-kilometre long canal round the clock during the heavy rains, besides also timely strengthening the Hub Canal bunds during rain.

“The repair works at the weak points saved the canal from complete destruction and water crisis,” the KWSB MD said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Sindh has increased the water level in Hub Dam to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, last filled to maximum capacity in 2007.

A spokesperson of Karachi Water Board has said that the water level in Hub Dam has risen to 338 feet presently. The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after the inflow of one feet more water in the dam.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West of Karachi, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam. Owing to the low water supply from the dam, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.

