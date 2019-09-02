Hub Dam water level rises to 320 feet in current rainfall

KARACHI: The water level in Hub Dam has been on the rise with ongoing spell of rains in Sindh and parts of Balochistan, citing officials ARY News reported on Monday.

The water level in Hub Dam has further soared by two feet to 320 ft, Wapda officials said.

Earlier, the Water Board officials said that recent rainfall in the catchment area of the Hub River has increased the water graph in the reservoir to 307 ft, with the dam having the capacity to store maximum 339 feet of water.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West and Central of Karachi, which receive water supply from the Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam.

A spell of rainfall in the catchment area of Hub Dam in Balochistan and Sindh in February this year had increased the water level at the lake of the dam by 20 feet.

The catchment areas of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

Owing to the low supply from the dam, many areas in the western and central districts of the Karachi were facing acute water shortage.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water. It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source that meets the water needs of the city.

