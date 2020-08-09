Hub Dam water level rises to 327 feet in ongoing rainfall

HUB: The water level in Hub Dam has been on the rise with ongoing spell of rains in Sindh and Balochistan, citing officials ARY News reported on Sunday.

The water level in Hub Dam has rose to 327 feet and started to be discharged from the spillway of the reservoir officials said.

Recent rainfall in the catchment area of the Hub River has increased inflow to the reservoir and increased the water graph to 327 ft, with the dam having the capacity to store maximum 339 feet of water, according to sources.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West and Central of Karachi, which receive water supply from the Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam. Owing to the low water supply from the dam, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.

