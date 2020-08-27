Hub Dam water level rises to 338 feet due to torrential rains

KARACHI: The ongoing spell of torrential rains in Karachi and Sindh has increased the water level in Hub Dam to 338 feet and likely to fill to its maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Hub Dam, which supplies drinking water to Karachi and meets the water needs of several areas in Balochistan, last filled to maximum capacity in 2007.

A spokesperson of Karachi Water Board has said that the water level in Hub Dam has rose to 338 feet presently. The spillway of the reservoir will be opened after inflow of one feet more water in the dam.

The increasing water level in the dam will improve the water supply in District West of Karachi, which receives water supply from Hub reservoir.

Karachi gets 100-million gallon water daily from Hub Dam. Owing to the low water supply from the dam, many areas in the West and Central districts of Karachi face acute water shortage.

The catchment area of Hub River is spread over hundreds of kilometers in Balochistan and Sindh.

The Hub Dam, located 56 km from Karachi with a total capacity of 339 feet, is extended to 24,300 acres with a gross storage capacity of 8,57,000 acre-feet water.

It is Pakistan’s third-largest dam and an important source of water supply to Karachi.

