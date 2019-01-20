Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized in Kohat

KOHAT: Police on Sunday claimed to have seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a car on the Indus Highway near Kohat, ARY News reported.

According to the police, eight Kalashnikovs, 142 pistols and thousands of cartridges were recovered from the car during snap-checking at the Muslimabad check post. Two suspected smugglers were also taken into custody.

The suspects were transporting the arms and ammunition from Darra Adam Khel to Waziristan, a police official said.

Earlier, on Jan 4, at least one terrorist was killed by security forces during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, said the army’s media wing.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO as part of the on-going “Operation Raad ul Fasad” on a suspected terrorist hide out in Tehsil Spinwam and recovered literature related to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) , sub-machine guns, hand grenades, spare magazines and communication equipment.

Separately, in Balochistan, the Frontier Corps (FC) also carried out an IBO in the sub burbs of Qilla Saifullah and Kahan near Mawand, foiling a terrorist activity to sabotage peace in the province. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

