Huge opportunities of investment in Pakistan’s energy sector: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub has said that there are huge opportunities of foreign investment in Pakistan’s energy sector.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the government is providing all possible facilities to foreign investors to promote investment in diverse sectors.

Read More: National security intimately linked to economy: COAS Bajwa

Talking, on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said that Chinese investors are taking keen interest to invest in Pakistan.

The progress on energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also reviewed during the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran reviews economic situation of country

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (yesterday) reaffirmed the commitment for timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

This he stated while chairing a high-level meeting in the federal capital to review progress on the Corridor projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy.

Comments

comments