Hugs, smiles as Sanjrani runs into Zardari at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani ran into former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the Parliament House on Tuesday, reported ARY News.

This was a first informal interaction between the two after the no-trust vote in the Senate against Sanjrani.

Upon seeing the Senate chairman, Zardari stretched out his arms, hugging him with a smile on their faces.

The former president, who is in NAB custody, was brought to the Parliament House in pursuance of production orders issued by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to enable the incarcerated parliamentarian to attend a crucial joint session of both houses of parliament convened to discuss India’s move to end held Kashmir’s autonomy.

On Aug 1, the opposition parties, including the PML-N and PPP, failed to dislodge Sanjrani through a no-trust vote.

50 members of the opposition voted in favour of the motion as against 64 senators who had supported a resolution asking for permission to table the motion as 14 senators defected, defying the party lines.

