Humaima Malick has an advice for Emraan Hashmi

Film and television actor Humaima Malick has an advice for her ‘Raja Natwarlal’ co-star Emraan Hashmi!

Humaima Malick, who appeared as a guest on popular ARY News’ show ‘Har Lamha Purjosh‘, the actor was asked what advice will she give to Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, with whom she worked in the 2014 Indian flick.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The actor replied that Emraan Hashmi is a very good human being and the advice she would give to him is that he should stop being too punctual.

Humaima Malick was of the view that Emraan Hashmi should give himself some space and should adhering to a strict routine.

Already popular for her flawless acting skills in Pakistan, Humaima Malick starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in 2014 Bollywood flick ‘Raja Natwarlal.

The film directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures was released on August 29, 2014 and received positive reviews from critics.

