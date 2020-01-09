Humaima Malick reminisces childhood days, shares photo with brother

Popular actor Humaima Malick shared a throwback moment from her childhood and said she misses being a child.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a lovely memory with her family alongside a heartfelt note.

“I miss, being a child and I miss the child in me …. time passes so fast… good and bad times both. We grow up so fast,” she wrote.

Humaima said her nephew Sultan Khan reminds her of his father’s childhood. “When I see Sultaan Khan it reminds me of Feroze’s childhood..Sultan Khan is exactly same like his father.”

The photo shows the Khan siblings surrounded by the comforting warmth of their elders. Feroze can be seen sitting in his mother’s lap while Humaima in her aunt’s.

The Chup Raho actor and his wife Alizey welcomed their first born in May 2019.

