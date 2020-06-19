Web Analytics
Humaima Malick’s doppleganger is from Turkish series Ertugrul

Prominent Pakistani actor Humaima Malick’s look-alike has caused a stir on social media as she is a cast member of popular Turkish series Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Fans are going crazy as they think the Turkish actress Burcin Abdullah bears an uncanny resemblance to the Pakistani starlet.

Burcin hails from Bursa, a large city in northwest Turkey. She is known for her work in TV series Kötü Yol and Kollama.

She has also played the role of Hafsa Hatun, a Turkish Princess and the wife of Sultan Bayezid I of the Ottoman Empire, in Ertuğrul.

Here are some pictures of the two so you can decide if the resemblance is as much as we see it!

 

